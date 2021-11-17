Daniels, Gary Paul

REEDSBURG - Gary Paul Daniels, age 40, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 23, 1981, in Richland County, Wis., the son of Gary L. and Thurley (Allbaugh) Daniels.

Following graduation from Reedsburg Area High School in the class of 2001, Gary attended Diesel Mechanic School in Nashville, Tenn., where he graduated with high honors. Later in life he attended Madison College where he received an associate degree in business, making the Dean's list and graduated with high honors as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. His past employment includes Razor Composites in Baraboo where he was head of maintenance. In 2016 Gary began work at Land-O-Lakes in Union Center as a maintenance supervisor. Gary enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He was proud of his many accomplishments through the years. He was a good problem solver, and could fix almost anything.

On July 21, 2012, Gary was united in marriage to Kristine A. Kleeber. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Gary was a family man who put his family above all else, always enjoying spending time with all his children. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and followed the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He recently enjoyed his first Badgers game in Camp Randall.