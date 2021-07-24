Dann, Betty June (Miller)

POYNETTE – Betty June Dann (née Miller), age 95, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Madison on Thursday, July 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on March 26, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of Harry and Florence (LaVigne) Miller. She married Willis Dann on June 13, 1948, in Portage. Betty was an avid reader and loved birds.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Lakner, Poynette, Douglas Dann, Dell Rapids, and James Dann, Poynette; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a great-grandchild, Benjamin William Lakner.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Michele Hopp officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.