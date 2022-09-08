Oct. 22, 1943—Sept. 5, 2022

FOX LAKE—Danny M. Spears, 78, of Fox Lake and formerly of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home.

Danny was born the son of Richard and Mary Lou (Bauer) Spears on October 22, 1943 in Madison. He was married to Stella “Liz” Rynes on July 7, 1962. She preceded him in death on January 11, 1994. He was later married to Barbara Phillips on December 24, 2008 in Fox Lake.

Danny began his working career in auto sales. Afterwards, he purchased the Little Brown Jug in Beaver Dam which he ran with his wife Liz for 19 years. Later, he enjoyed his job at S & R Taxi Service in Beaver Dam.

Music was Danny’s life passion. At the age of 18, he started the Glass Key and later the U.S. Silver Dollar Band where he was well-known and loved around the area. After selling the business he found joy it riding his Harley. He and Barbara enjoyed becoming snowbirds and traveling in their motorhome.

Danny is survived by his wife Barbara of Fox Lake; his daughters: Michelle (Gary) Kenning of Beaver Dam, Renee Dexter of Topeka, KS, and Danelle (Randy) Spears-Hardell of Beaver Dam/Montello; step-daughters: Kathryn (Mike) Mutchler-Montgomery of Wausau and Lynn Marie Faye (Todd Wolf) of Mission Viejo, CA; grandchildren: Jacob Kenning, Jared Kenning, Jordan Kenning, Anna (Drew) Will, Lauren Dexter, Mason Spencer, Trevor Sunderland, Amorette Muzingo, Aaron Faye, Julia Faye, and Andrew Mutchler. He is further survived by brothers; sisters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Stella “Liz”.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.