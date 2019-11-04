REEDSBURG - Danny L. "Wimpy" Remhof, age 83, of Reedsburg, joined the love of his life, Mary, in heaven on her birthday, Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Dan was born on June 10, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Lester and Bessie (Moore) Remhof. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, watching the ID Channel, and was quite the storyteller. Dan also loved working with locks and tinkering with just about anything.
He is survived by his children, Rollie (Traci) Remhof, Portage, and his children, Nicole, Brittany, and Rebecca, and Mollie Remhof, and her children, Mackenzie, Dominique, Cassandra and Benjamin, Le Center, MN; great-granddaughter, Hattie, plus five other great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Prothero, Maryann Lee, and Sharon Zimmerly; other family members, Kim, Curt, Doreen, Julie, Crystal, Gunnar, Nicholas, Kristina, Curtis and Walker; his little doggy, Snickers; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, Mary, his brother, Dick Remhof, and his sisters, Donna Remhof and Ellen Wedekind.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.
