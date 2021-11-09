Darge, Mark A.

MAYVILLE - Mark A. Darge, 58, of Mayville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
A celebration of life for Mark will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the HORICON AMERICAN LEGION.
Mark was born on June 16, 1963, the son of Fredrick and Sharon (Bender) Darge in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1981 graduate of Mayville High School. On Sept. 8, 1995, he was united in marriage with Christine Wagner in Mayville, Wis.
Mark had been a welder at MEC, Metalcraft and Signicast. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He was a very good artist and had been a 4-H Leader for the art project for the Lomira Clover Leaves. Mark was also a great craftsman of many projects.
Mark is survived by his wife, Chris; his son, Matthew (Lauren) Jimenez of Oshkosh; his daughter, Megan Darge of Mayville; his sisters, June (Efrain) Morales of Beaver Dam, Kathy (Dean) Arndt of Mayville, and Tom (Sue) Darge of Campbellsport; his in-laws, Charles and Louise Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Juoni of Fond du Lac and Corinne (Bob) Zurad of Franklin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton and also to Frisenius Kidney Care Center in Slinger.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
