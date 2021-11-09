Darge, Mark A.

MAYVILLE - Mark A. Darge, 58, of Mayville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

A celebration of life for Mark will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the HORICON AMERICAN LEGION.

Mark was born on June 16, 1963, the son of Fredrick and Sharon (Bender) Darge in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1981 graduate of Mayville High School. On Sept. 8, 1995, he was united in marriage with Christine Wagner in Mayville, Wis.

Mark had been a welder at MEC, Metalcraft and Signicast. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He was a very good artist and had been a 4-H Leader for the art project for the Lomira Clover Leaves. Mark was also a great craftsman of many projects.

Mark is survived by his wife, Chris; his son, Matthew (Lauren) Jimenez of Oshkosh; his daughter, Megan Darge of Mayville; his sisters, June (Efrain) Morales of Beaver Dam, Kathy (Dean) Arndt of Mayville, and Tom (Sue) Darge of Campbellsport; his in-laws, Charles and Louise Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Juoni of Fond du Lac and Corinne (Bob) Zurad of Franklin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.