June 25, 1928 – July 7, 2022

BARABOO – Darleen Bechmann, age 94, of Baraboo, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Darleen was born on June 25, 1928 in Baraboo, the daughter of William and Mary Boettcher.

She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and married Harland “Bud” Bechmann on June 25, 1947. Together, they owned and operated “Bud’s Surge Service”.

They had three daughters, Sheril Lannoye of Portage, Mona (Eugene) Larsen of rural Baraboo, and Suzanne (James) Giebel of rural Baraboo. She was a loving grandma to nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Darleen was known for her welcoming manner, excellent cooking, and endless supply of homemade desserts. Most of all, she loved her beautiful gardens. She started her own business, “Darleen’s Garden Florals” on their property located on Highway 12. She and Bud were active members of the First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church or the Sauk County Historical Society. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Clare Meadows Care Center for the love and care given to Darleen during her stay. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.