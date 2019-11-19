CHATHAM, IL - Darleen K. Mittelstaedt, 74, of Chatham, Ill., died at 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Darleen was born on October 19, 1945, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Duane and Beatrice (Bixby) Armson. She married Edwin Mittelstaedt in 1967, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Darleen graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1964 and became a cosmetologist. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Darleen enjoyed raising her children and painting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Gregg Bish; and brothers-in-law, Bernard Mittelstaedt and Patrick Coon.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Mittelstaedt; sons, Sean Mittelstaedt of Milwaukee, Wis. and Matthew Mittelstaedt of Lerna, Ill.; daughters, Gretchen Bish of Fremont, Mich., Lori (husband, James) Anderson of Palm Desert, Calif., and Sara (husband, David) Baer of Springfield; ten grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry (wife, Peggy) Armson of Black River Falls, Wis., and Cheryl Coon of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, with Rev. Allen Kemme, celebrant. A graveside ceremony followed at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to MS Society, 3309 Robbins Road #206, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Darleen K. Mittelstaedt is being served by BUTLER FUNERAL HOME-CHATHAM, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)