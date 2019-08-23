BARABOO/NORTH FREEDOM - Darlene (Burris) Cox, age 88, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. She was born on April 17, 1931, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Hanneman) Burris. Darlene was raised in Waunakee before her family settled in the North Freedom area.
While working for the Pickar family she met a handsome, blue eyed man, named Orville Cox. They were united in marriage on Dec. 6, 1947. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Durlin, Linda, Steven, Alan and Dean. Darlene continued to work as she raised her family. She especially enjoyed working with children at the North Freedom Elementary School and as a librarian at the North Freedom Public Library. After retiring from the school (28 years) and the library (20 years) she remained active with a part-time job at Land’s End for eight years.
Darlene also worked at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 172 Auxillary and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Ladies’ Aid.
Darlene had a warm smile, gracious heart and was a friend to all. She enjoyed reading and loved her jellybeans, strawberry shortcake and a good cup of coffee! Her greatest pleasure was sitting around a table with good friends and finishing a pot of coffee. Darlene and Orville's lives were blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always stayed connected with them, and proudly spoke of their activities and accomplishments.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Linda (Arvin) Faivre of North Freedom; daughter-in-law, Linda Cox of Reedsburg; sons, Alan Cox of Baraboo and Dean (Denia) Cox of Tazewell, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Susan (Tim) Brooks, Stephanie (David) VonBehren, Justin (Michelle) Cox, Sheryll (Matt Klemm) Faivre, Shannon (James) Fisher, Ethan Cox and Lakota Cox; 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Kaylee, Kiana, Gerald, Aubrey, Gracey, Oliver, Paisley, Ashton and Freya; nieces and nephews; and many beloved relatives and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; sons, Durlin and Steve; four brothers, Al, Harley, Leonard and Calvin Burris.
A funeral service will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 106 S. Maple St., North Freedom, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with the Rev. Andrew Meyer presiding. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Darlene's family wishes a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Clare Meadows for their loving care and to Pastor Meyer for all his visits and spiritual care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
