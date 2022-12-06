Feb. 13, 1937—Dec. 3, 2022

Darlene “Dar” Grace Pearson, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, wife, and friend passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin at age 85. Darlene was born to William and Dorothy (Schilke) Stamer on February 13, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Clifford L. Pearson on March 26, 1955 in Downer’s Grove, Illinois. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Pearson Excavating Company for 25 years in Downer’s Grove until the time they retired to their home on Lake Wisconsin in Merrimac, Wisconsin.

Darlene enjoyed traveling, entertaining, hosting dinners and cookouts and was fortunate to spend many years wintering in the Florida Keys. She had an avid love of gardening, flowers, and houseplants, and loved spending time watching ‘her birds’ that would visit her feeders. Time spent with friends and family was treasured by Darlene, who always took the time to be in the moment whether she was playing dominoes, out to dinner and cocktails, meeting for coffee, playing cards, or watching a favorite game show with loved ones.

Darlene is survived by her granddaughter, Alyssa (Christopher) Strebel of Elburn, IL; son-in-law, John (Mitz) Schueman of Merrimac, WI; sister-in-law, Leslynn (William) Stamer of Merrimac, WI; two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Sharon M. Bevans and Lenore F. Schueman, her husband Clifford L. Pearson, and her brother William E. Stamer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Merrimac WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Darlene’s name to any of the many charities she supported: St. Jude’s, Feeding America, Concordia Seminary, Red Cross, Salvation Army, American Lung Association, and the Sauk Food Pantry.