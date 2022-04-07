Mar. 5, 1938—Feb. 10, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Darlene G. Schaefer, 83, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on February 10, 2022, at U.W. Hospital in Madison, WI after being admitted with acute heart disease.

Darlene was born on March 5, 1938, to Lawrence and Glenna (Hilander) Reinhard in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After graduating from Gibralter High School in Fish Creek, WI, she completed training in contometry at a school in Green Bay. As a young woman she moved to Chicago and worked for the HW Gossard Company before returning to Green Bay to work for a local pickle company. She married Raymond Schaefer on December 3, 1960, at the Moravian Church in Sister Bay, WI. The couple spent the first 12 years of their married life in Cedarburg, WI before moving to West Bend, WI, where the family lived for 4 years. In 1978, Raymond and Darlene moved to the Wisconsin Dells area as owners and operators of Tepee Park Campground. Darlene was an active partner in running the business. After the sale of the campground, she went on to work for Hillsdale Homes selling manufactured housing and later sold log homes at Christmas Mountain Resort before retiring.

While raising her children, Darlene was active in homemakers club and cub scouting. Throughout her life Darlene was a faithful correspondent, always making sure to send birthday and holiday cards to family and friends. She retained lifelong friendships with people from her childhood and treasured those relationships. Darlene was happiest spending time with her family. Above all, she valued her roles as wife, mother and grandmother.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond; her children: Lance (Kathleen) of Dixon, IL, Darien (Karen) of Pensacola, FL and Melanie of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren: Alyssa, Anna and Abbey; two step-grandchildren: Gail and Linda Zimmerman; two step-great-grandchildren; her uncle, James Hilander (Doretta) and her sister-in-law, Nedra Reinhard.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Lawrence (Bud) Reinhard and William (Bill) Reinhard.

A family graveside service will be held this spring at the Sister Bay Moravian Church Cemetery in Sister Bay, WI.