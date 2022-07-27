 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Joyce (Paske) Schultz

Darlene Joyce (Paske) Schultz, age 85, passed away on July 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI, on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. To read the full obituary please visit www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com.

