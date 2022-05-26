Feb. 29, 1944—May 17, 2022

VESPER—Darlene K. Marion, 78, of Vesper, WI passed away on May 17, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

To honor Darlene’s wishes, there will be no services.

Darlene was born on February 29, 1944 in Lebanon, IN to Bruce and Merrie (Land) Harlan. She was married for 43 years to Harry Marion until the time of his passing.

During her working career, she was an Auditor at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells, WI. She loved being a grandmother and Gigi was her greatest pleasure.

She is survived by her sons: Matthew Marion of Wisconsin Dells, and Jeffrey Marion of Wisconsin Dells; her daughters: Holly Harrison of North Canton, OH, Dawn (Michael) Thomas of Lake Delton, WI, and Jennifer (Richard) Rasmussen of Lake Delton, WI; grandchildren: Tiffany, Christopher, Nathan (Chelsa), Heavan (John), Matthew (Lindsey), Tyler (Holly), Jason, James, and Michael; great-grandchildren: Ivy, Warren, Spencer (Cecily), Jaxon (and a little girl due in July); her sisters: Donna “Pat” (Jim) Boord, and Dorinda Sabo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents, Bruce and Lucille Harlan.

