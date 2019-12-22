Darlene Kimball, 80, Radford, Va.

RADFORD, VA. - Darlene M. Kimball, age 80, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cozy Home Haven in Radford, Va.

Darlene was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Schultz) Ebert. She had worked as an LPN. Darlene was married to Frank Kimball, who preceded her in death on March 20, 1994. She was a member of the Briggsville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Valerie Bell) Mohr of Radford, Va.; two sisters, Lorna (Terry) Bruns of Pine Bluff, Wyo. and Diane Garcia of Cheyenne, Wyo.; granddaughters, Anna Hartman (Steve Zihn) of Shoshone, Wyo., and Kate Hartman (David Drebus) of Evansville, Ind.; and many other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Kimball; and her brother, Larry Ebert.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.