Feb. 17, 1945 - May 3, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Darlene M. Budde, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home.

Darlene was born in Watertown on February 17, 1945, the daughter of Gerhard and Clara (Ihde) Borchardt. She was a graduate of Watertown High School, and went on to pursue her dream of being a nurse.

Darlene was a graduate of Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For most, if not all, of her career she worked as a Registered Nurse at Beaver Dam Community Hospital as the Night Nursing Supervisor. She retired in 2007 after almost 40 years at BDCH. Darlene was a long time member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Darlene enjoyed crafting, fishing, and watching the deer from her porch. Darlene enjoyed going on bus trips with Merlin, along with going to her cottage and taking rides on her pontoon. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends whom she cherished deeply. Darlene looked forward to her weekly Lunch Bunch gathering. She will be deeply missed by many.

Darlene is survived by her special friend of 34+ years, Merlin Pieper; her children: Scott (Bonnie) Budde of Beaver Dam and Pamela (Gregory) Ludowese of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren: Mara (Frank Behling) Budde, Riley (Katrina Weiner) Budde, Nicholas Ludowese, and Nathan Ludowese; and further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig Budde in 1989; and other relatives.

Visitation for Darlene will take place on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, form 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.