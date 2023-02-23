March 15, 1937—Feb. 20, 2023

IRON RIDGE—Darlene V. Schellpfeffer, age 85, of Iron Ridge, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, WI.

Funeral services for Darlene will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Visitation for Darlene will be held at church on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Iron Ridge.

Darlene was born the daughter of Gilbert and Magdalena (Callies) Moldenhauer on March 15, 1937, in Iron Ridge, WI. She attended Mayville High School and was a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. On September 22, 1956, Darlene was united in marriage to Earl Schellpfeffer at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. Darlene and Earl were the dynamic duo at Zivko’s Chandelier Ballroom. Earl drew a crowd as the bartender and Darlene the barmaid. Together they shared many wonderful times with friends and family there. Darlene worked for many years and later retired from Mayville Metal.

Darlene cherished and looked forward to spending time with her family. She was always the go to babysitter and loved creating new memories with her grandchildren. Darlene loved to fish and taught her children to fish as well. Darlene’s faith was also very important to her and she was a member of the choir and ladies aid at church. She also was a member of the Fireman’s Auxiliary.

Darlene will be deeply missed by her children: Debby (Jack) Tessmann, Todd (Brenda) Schellpfeffer, Tammy Schellpfeffer, and Jill (Tim) Weisensel; her 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen (Glenn) Eller; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Earl; her daughter, Judy Gogert; and her three brothers: Earl, Marvin, and Glenn.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family (www.Koepsellfh.com).