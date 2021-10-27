Darnill, Barbara Louise "Barb"

RIVER FALLS - Barbara Louise "Barb" Darnill, age 89, of River Falls, Wis., passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at Wellhaven Senior Apartments. Barb was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Monroe, Wis., to John W. and Clara Wilhelmina Tschudy Bolender. Barb's two siblings are John Bolender of Seattle, Wash., and Beth Gehrke of California.
Barb graduated from Platteville Teacher's College, where she received her bachelor of education degree. Barb met Richard "Dick" Darnill when they were both students at Platteville, and they were married on Oct. 2, 1953, at Camp Stoneman, Calif., just weeks before Dick was sent to Korea. She taught English and speech at Racine County High School of Agriculture, the last county high school in Wisconsin. Over the years she was called on to be a substitute teacher in every city they lived, but she especially loved it when she was called to work with special education classes. Barb's deepest values were her Christian faith, the love of her husband and children, honesty and friendliness. She quit teaching to stay home with her children. Barb was involved with the churches where she lived, including Hazel Green, Alma Center, and especially with the Mauston United Methodist Church, and the United Church of Christ in Windsor, Wis.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Darnill (2020). She is survived by her children, Dianne (Terry) Franklin of River Falls, Wis., Nanette Vetsch (significant other, Tom Raabe) of New Lisbon, Wis., Daniel (Joan) of Mauston, Wis., David of Ellsworth, Wis., and Robert (Jill) of Arvada, Colo.; grandchildren, Jamaal Franklin, Dr. Whitney (Ryan) Rudesill, Bailey (Brycen) Roy, Madeline Vetsch, Cody Brockopp, Loretta Brockopp, Sydney Darnill and Hailey Darnill; and great-grandchildren, Ayla and Camden Rudesill.
More than anything Barb loved her family. She spoke of them always and was so very proud of their accomplishments, but more than anything, she was proud of the kind of people they had become. Like her parents, Barbara performed the incredibly selfless act of gifting her remains to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Body Donor Program. A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, Wis. (715) 425-5644
