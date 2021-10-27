Darnill, Barbara Louise "Barb"

Barb graduated from Platteville Teacher's College, where she received her bachelor of education degree. Barb met Richard "Dick" Darnill when they were both students at Platteville, and they were married on Oct. 2, 1953, at Camp Stoneman, Calif., just weeks before Dick was sent to Korea. She taught English and speech at Racine County High School of Agriculture, the last county high school in Wisconsin. Over the years she was called on to be a substitute teacher in every city they lived, but she especially loved it when she was called to work with special education classes. Barb's deepest values were her Christian faith, the love of her husband and children, honesty and friendliness. She quit teaching to stay home with her children. Barb was involved with the churches where she lived, including Hazel Green, Alma Center, and especially with the Mauston United Methodist Church, and the United Church of Christ in Windsor, Wis.