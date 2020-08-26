Darnill, Richard Taylor

He loved to hunt, fish, go camping and take trips to a cabin at Rock Dam Lake in Clark County, where he taught his kids to waterski. He never had to call an electrician, plumber, or carpenter and always had a woodworking or home improvement project going, including fixing up old cars for his children. He repaired and refurbished numerous pieces of antique furniture, made wine, and collected cast ironware. Dick was a member of the American Legion, and went on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He was also a member of the Mauston United Methodist Church and the Windsor Church of Christ.