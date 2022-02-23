Darrell D. Schultz, age 89, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Clearview in Juneau.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Gale Dahlke officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park with Military Graveside rites conducted by the Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the community center from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Following the committal service, a fellowship luncheon and celebration of Darrell’s life will be held at the Legion Post.

Darrell was born on Oct. 16, 1932 in Fox Lake, WI, the son of Howard and Marion (Litscher) Schultz. He was a 1950 graduate of Fox Lake High School. Darrell was united in marriage to Marlene Yach on April 27, 1955 at the Rev. Wickman residence in Beaver Dam. He went to school to work on the railroad and found employment handling logistics at the Fox Lake Cannery. Later working with Green Giant in Fox Lake and Beaver Dam. While employed with Green Giant, he worked as a warehouse supervisor until his retirement in 1993.

He loved athletics. A standout multi-sport athlete in his own right, Darrell was a shortstop, a quarterback, and a point guard. Nicknamed “Pepper” by opposing towns for his tenacious play. He was the captain of every team he was on. He served as the town Little League coach for many years and was an avid bowler. Darrell loved music. He and Marlene would travel across the Midwest to jazz festivals and held membership with the Madison Jazz Society. Marlene and Darrell also loved to travel, having gone on many bus tours, and over the years, they were able to make it to all 50 states.

Darrell served his home town. He was a member of the former First Congregational Church in Fox Lake, the Fox Lake Fire Dept., and helped found the EMS response team in Fox Lake. He was an Army Veteran who served in Korea after training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburg, IN. He was a proud member and the Chief Financial Officer of the Robert W. Ginther American Legion Unit 521 in Fox Lake for several decades.

He loved people. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #48 in Waupun. He was a Master Mason and completed the Scottish Rite to become a Shriner. Darrell spent countless hours devoted to charity.

If you saw Darrell, he always had a joke, a line, or a story to make you smile. Chances are, if you knew Darrell, you are thinking of a few these encounters this very moment. You’d have to look far and wide to find someone as civic-minded, as generous, as witty as Darrell Schultz. He was our family’s hero.

Darrell will be sadly missed and mourned by his two sons: Mark (Diana) Schultz of Beaver Dam and Brent (Liz) Schultz of Rockford, IL; his grandchildren: Stephanie (David) Longseth, Eric (Kadi) Schultz, Sara (Mac) Robinson, Logan Schultz, and Hailey (Devin) Bitner; his great-grandchildren: Lukas, Nolan, Colin, and Aydra Longseth, Barrett and Dane Schultz; his brother, Glenn (Kathleen) Schultz of Beaver Dam; his sister-in-law Darlene Baldwin of Morehead, MN; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and dear friends. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marlene (2019); two grandchildren, Spenser Alexander and Dustin Michael Schultz; and one brother-in-law, Howard Baldwin.

Darrell’s family extends a heartfelt and deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of both Beaver Dam Hospital and Clearview, for the loving care given to Darrell. The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospital network or the Badger Honor Flight in Darrell Schultz’s name. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.