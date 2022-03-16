JUNEAU—Darrell D. Schultz, age 89, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Clearview in Juneau.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Lake Community Center, with Gale Dahlke officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park with Military Graveside rites conducted by the Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the community center from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Following the committal service, a fellowship luncheon and celebration of Darrell’s life will be held at the Legion Post.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)