Darrell “Mac” McCluskey, 94, Prairie Du Sac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darrell “Mac” McCluskey, age 94, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born July 9, 1925, to the late William and Helena McCluskey in Madison, Wis. Mac graduated from East High School in the class of 1943. He served in the US Army from 1943-1946. He married the love of his life Dolores “Dode” Baebler in 1949 and were together for 63 years. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2012.

Mac enjoyed his working life in banking for 43 years and retired in 1989. After which Dode and he traveled extensively in the 50 states as well as outside the US.

Sports were a main part of their lives as long-time fans of both the Badgers and the Packers. For many years they were season ticket holders for the Badgers home games. Mac and Dode enjoyed traveling out of state to see the Badgers in action.

Golf outings with his wife and friends were always enjoyable. Golfing in Wisconsin in the summer and Arizona in the winter brought Mac and Dode much delight. Occasionally they would stop on the way home in New Mexico and golf in short sleeves looking up at the snow-covered mountains. It was a beautiful sight and great memories as they and other snowbirds traveled back to their homes.