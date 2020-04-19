Darrell McCollough, 78, Waupun

Darrell was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wis., a son of Arnold and Harriet (Tank) McCullough. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1961. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. On Oct. 12, 1968, Darrell was united in marriage to Winifred Levenhagen. He worked at National Rivet / Shaler for 43 years. Darrell loved his children, grandchildren, and grand-animals. He enjoyed going to garage and estate sales, collecting numerous things, fishing, and sitting on the porch watching people go by. Darrell also enjoyed going out to lunch with his old school friends, “the gang.” He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.