June 2, 1945—Aug. 16, 1969

COLUMBUS—Darrell N. Leisses, 76, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

A memorial gathering will be at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, WI, on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. A memorial service will begin at Noon with Rev. Ben Zuberbier officiating.

Darrell Nicholas was born on June 2, 1945, the son of Clemmens J. and Elma (Roberts) Leisses in Beaver Dam, WI. On August 16, 1969, he was united in marriage with Donna M. Hacht at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Darrell was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. In his younger days, Darrell enjoyed being a baker in Beaver Dam. He had been employed at American Packaging in Columbus for a number of years. Later, he was employed with the Columbus Fire Department and also the Quincy Fire Department in Friendship, WI. Darrell enjoyed conducting fire inspections for the City of Columbus for many years. He was past president of the Southern Wisconsin Northern Illinois Fire Rescue Association.

Darrell loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially splitting fire wood. He loved to go on gambling trips, hunting trips and road adventures with his family and friends. He liked playing cards, especially Euchre. Darrell and his wife, Donna, enjoyed helping to organize the Columbus Fourth of July festivities.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Tim) Arndt of Columbus; his son, Bradley Leisses of Fall River; grandchildren, Nicholas (fiancee Alicia Zuniga) Arndt, Katrina Arndt, Colton (fiancee Taylor Laclair-Grow) Leisses and Cerysa Leisses; great-granddaughter, Arya Arndt; his sister, Gwen (Gart) Laue of Beaver Dam; and his longtime friends: Dave Bartow and LeRoy Dieckhoff. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna in 2019; brothers: Clemmens, Joe, and Bill, sisters: Edythe Gerke, Dottie Draeger, Ethlyn Schoenwetter and Karen Hallman; in laws, Lorraine and Max Hacht.

The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.