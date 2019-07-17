CAMP DOUGLAS - Darrell R. Stowell, SFC retired, age 92, of Camp Douglas died on Sunday July 14, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis. Darrell was born on May 12, 1927, at the home of his parents, Raymond and Elsie (Soelle) Stowell. Darrell graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1945. He has resided in Camp Douglas all his life. Darrell was united in marriage to Genevieve A. Stickney on January 19, 1953, at the New Lisbon Baptist Church.
Darrell Stowell worked at Camp Williams, United States Property and Fiscal Office at Camp Douglas as State Publications Officer for 36 years retiring in April 1984. Darrell enjoyed golfing and traveling. Darrell was a member of the Camp Douglas American Legion Post 133, the United Methodist Church, the Camp Douglas Masonic Lodge 272, and of the Order of Eastern Star.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Candace Stowell of La Crosse Wis.; a son, Ross Stowell of Camp Douglas; an adopted son, Michael Stowell of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Genevieve in 1997; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Dorothy Smith.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl Street, New Lisbon, Wis. Rev. Deb Burkhalter will preside. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call on Thursday from 9:30a.m. until the time of service. The family has requested that people attending should wear their Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badgers, or White Sox attire. There will also be a Celebration of Darrell’s life at the family reunion at Heritage Park in New Lisbon on July 27, 2019. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
