Darrow, Jaryd

BARABOO - Jaryd Darrow, age 26, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Jaryd was born Nov. 12, 1994, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Jeffrey and Stefanie (Brandt) Darrow. When Jaryd was not on the water fishing or in the woods hunting, he was busy with his construction job he was so proud to have. Above all else and most important was being the very best Dad to the three beautiful children he and Emily shared.

Jaryd is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Darrow and Stefanie Brandt; significant other, Emily Hammermeister; daughters, Keira and Emerson; son, Bennett Darrow; brothers, Jordan (Bekah) Darrow and their children, Diem and Wilhelmenah, Layne Pasko, and JT Pasko; and sisters, Chloe Gruber and Hannah (Kevin David) Gruber and their son, Kolton. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as maternal and paternal grandparents and countless dear friends.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884