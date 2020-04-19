Darryl, Axelsen, 76, Randolph
OBITUARIES

Darryl, Axelsen, 76, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Darryl Walter Axelsen, age 76 of Randolph, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

Darryl was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in Bangor, Wis., a son of Walter and Alma (Pulham) Axelsen. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Margie Oswald in Sparta, Wis. He was a truck driver for most of his life, owned his own trucking company and owned Marge’s café for 7 years. He enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, working in his shed and spending time with his family. Darryl had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his old fashions.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Margie; four children, Pat (Ron) Spurbeck, Kathy (Pete) Nicholas, Cheryl Axelsen, and Robert (Valerie) Axelsen; twelve grandchildren, Andrea Lundy, Ashley TeBeest, Stephanie (Andrew) Beal, Kyle Kunz, Tyler Nicholas, Abigail Nicholas, Derick Van Beek, Felicia Van Beek, Cody Van Beek, Abigail (Joseph) Pecora, Sarah (Michael) Tesch, and Noah Axelsen; seven great-grandchildren, Brianna, Parker, Jayden, Myra, Andi, Hannah, and Caleb; three brothers, Dave Axelsen, Don (Kathy) Axelsen, and Ken (Mary) Axelsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jonathan Axelsen, and a sister-in-law, Vicki Axelsen.

Per Darryl’s wishes, no services will be held.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com

