Darryl, Axelsen, 76, Randolph

Darryl was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in Bangor, Wis., a son of Walter and Alma (Pulham) Axelsen. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Margie Oswald in Sparta, Wis. He was a truck driver for most of his life, owned his own trucking company and owned Marge’s café for 7 years. He enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, working in his shed and spending time with his family. Darryl had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his old fashions.