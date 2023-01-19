Sept. 3, 1959—Jan. 16, 2023

COLUMBUS—Darryl C. Berndt, 63, of Columbus passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Darryl was born on September 3, 1959 the son of Clifford C. and Bonnie J. (Erdmann) Berndt in Beaver Dam, WI. He was a 1977 graduate of Columbus High School. On July 18, 1981, he was united in marriage with Kristine L. Selje at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in Keyeser, WI.

Darryl had been employed as a robotic welder for most of his life. He was currently employed at K&S Manufacturing in Ixonia and Independent Pharmacy in Sun Prairie, and previously at Maysteel in Mayville and Columbus plants and also at MetalFab in Columbus.

Darryl was a faithful and active member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, serving as a member on the Property Board, and as an Usher. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved gardening. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and taking his grandkids for rides in his classic “big blue” truck.

He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed fixing and working on everything in his garage. Most of all, Darryl loved being at home spending time with his family; the best part of Darryl’s life was being a loving husband, dad and grandpa.

Darryl will be deeply missed by his wife of 41 years, Kristine; his sons: Justin D. (Kara) Berndt of Lemont, IL, Brian J. (Alicia) Berndt of Fall River and Jeremy D. (Aimee) Berndt of Rio; his grandchildren: Jackson, Cohen, Ellasyn, Luke, Ethan, Savannah, Kaylee, Bree and Dana; his brother, Tom (Lauria) Berndt; and his sisters: Nancy (Kevin) Posthuma and Patti (Lee) England; his brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Pam Denninger and his brothers: Jerry Berndt, Randy Berndt, and Jeffrey Berndt.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus and on Saturday, January 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. also at the church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow at Okeeg Cemetery in the Town of Elba, WI.

Memorial donations in Darryl’s name may be directed to the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church-Building Fund.

Memorial donations in Darryl's name may be directed to the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church-Building Fund.