BEAVER DAM—Darwin A. Tesch, 86, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Horicon passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Darwin was born the son of Edwin and Dorothy (Schwantes) Tesch on May 19, 1935 and was raised in the town of Clyman. He was married to Lois Jean Schmidt on Sept. 29, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. After marriage, they moved to Beaver Dam and became members of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. After working 30 years at John Deere Horicon Works, Darwin retired in 1996. He was also employed with Pure Milk Assn. – Dairyland in Juneau for 13 years.

Darwin enjoyed deer hunting and bowling in his earlier years. Later he collected farm toy tractors and machinery. He and Lois enjoyed many trips up north.

Darwin leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Lois of Beaver Dam; his sisters, Wonda Tesch and Delores Tesch both of Watertown; his brother, Delmar (Lois) Tesch of DeForest; his nephews, Rick Tesch of Horicon, Michael (Laura) Tesch of St. Louis, Mo., Ryan (Madeleine) Tesch of New Orleans, La., and Andrew Tesch of DeForest.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his brother, Arville (Marlene) Tesch; and niece, Sandra Tesch.