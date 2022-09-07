Oct. 16, 1934—Sept. 1, 2022

WAUPUN—Darwin Harold Rohde, age 87 of Waupun, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Darwin was born in Cambria on October 16, 1934, the son of William and Augusta (Rahn) Rohde. He worked at National Rivet in Waupun until retirement.

On February 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Eleanor “Goldie” Tobias. He liked to go out to breakfast and lunch and talk with all of his friends.

Darwin is survived by his two brothers: Donald of Waupun and Roland of Pardeeville; brother-in-law, Donald Koenig; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor in 2006; infant brother, Emery; sisters, Shirley Koenig, Leona Schultz; brother, Kenneth Rohde; sisters-in-law, Florence Rohde, and Annalore Rohde; brothers-in-law, Lee Loeffler and Chuck Schultz; special friend Darlene Ferge; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Darwin will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Kingston.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.