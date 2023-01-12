Darwin "Pete" Bischoff

Oct. 31, 1941—Jan. 7, 2023

JUNEAU—Darwin Harold Bischoff of Juneau, WI died peacefully at Randolph Health Services in the early morning of January 7, 2023 with his daughter Annette at his side. “Pete” was born on the family farm outside of Horicon on October 31, 1941 to Emil and Leora (Schwantes) Bischoff, the third of three children. Later, the family moved into Horicon.

He graduated from Horicon High School where he excelled at football and art. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years.

Pete then got a job at John Deere where he worked until his retirement. Pete was an excellent baseball player and often played on the same team with several family members. He helped with the area youth Legion teams and enjoyed watching all sports, especially when his daughters were playing.

He was an avid supporter of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Pete loved doing art projects and tinkering around the house. He refinished a bedroom set for each of his daughters and was a remarkable peacemaker.

Pete is survived by his wife, Geraldine, of Beaver Dam; his daughters: Kimberly Bischoff-Waugus of Plainfield, Annette (Paul) Erickson of Hancock and Debra (Steve) Casper of Hartland; he is also survived by two granddaughters: Megan (Ryan Baxter) Erickson and Samantha Casper. He is further survived by his brother James “Jim” Bischoff; in-laws, nieces, nephews; other family members and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Jeweldine “Judy” Bischoff, his sister, Joann Muche and his brother-in-law, Marvin Muche.

Services will be held at a later date and inurnment will be this spring. Memorials can be made to the organization of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Randolph Health Services for the excellent care and support they showed Pete. He thoroughly enjoyed his stay.

