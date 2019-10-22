FAIRBAULT, MINN. - Daryl Allen Birkholz, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Fairbault, Minnesota.
Daryl was born on May 17, 1964, son of Merwyn and Marion (Meier) Birkholz. Daryl graduated from Waupun High School in 1982. He began working at The Goose in Waupun and Pyramid in Beaver Dam as a chef, and following his passion wherever he went. Daryl loved gardening and canning products to be enjoyed by family and friends. He spent many summers vacationing and fishing with family in the Northwoods. Daryl was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers fan.
Daryl is survived by his son, Dakota (Julie Klein) Birkholz; significant other, Patty Kvam; his mother, Marion Birkholz; two sisters, Darlene Birkholz-Lueck and Denise (Joseph) Bauer; uncle, Erwin (Marge) Meier; Godfather, Randy Schroeder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merwyn Birkholz in 2009; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A service for Daryl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Kohls Community Funeral Home, with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. A private burial will take place at Burnett Union Cemetery.
