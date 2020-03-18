Daryl C. Ruhland, 66, Sauk City

SAUK CITY - Daryl C. Ruhland, age 66, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital surrounded by loved ones on March 15, 2020. He was born in Madison, Wis., on March 9, 1954, to the late Victor and Edna (Haas) Ruhland. Daryl graduated from Sauk Prairie High School class of 1972. He was united in marriage to Mary C. Rosen on August 12, 1978. Daryl worked for Gattshall Brother’s Furniture in Prairie du Sac and in the dairy industry, at Wisconsin Dairies in Sauk City, Bancroft Dairy, and most recently Danisco USA in Madison. He enjoyed cars, hunting, camping, playing cards, and had a huge heart for all living things. His perfect day would be sitting on his deck in the sunshine grilling BBQ chicken for his family.