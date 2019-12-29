Dave C. Lau, 89, Watertown

Lau, Dave C. WATERTOWN - Dave C. Lau, of Watertown, age 89, left this world to meet Jesus on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at SCHMUTZLER-VICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE in Watertown, WI. A service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with visitation at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The full obituary will appear in the Tuesday's newspaper edition. Information will also be available at http://www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service Off HWY 19 Next to Farm & Fleet in Watertown, WI