Dave C. Lau, 89, Watertown

Lau, Dave C. WATERTOWN - Dave C. Lau, of Watertown, age 89, left this world to meet Jesus on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at SCHMUTZLER-VICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE in Watertown, WI. A service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with visitation at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
