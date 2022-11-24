July 22, 1943—Nov. 14, 2022

NEW LISBON—Dave Scott Lewis, age 79, of New Lisbon died on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Tomah Veterans Administration Hospital.

Dave was the son of David R. and Lelah (Chase) Lewis and was born on July 22, 1943, in Madison, WI. Dave was raised in the Towns of Fountain and Oakdale, and he attended the New Lisbon Public Schools graduating in 1963.

Dave was united in marriage to Patricia M. Maki on August 8, 1964, at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas, WI. They then moved to the Twin Cities area for several years.

Dave served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1969 serving in Germany. After returning from Germany they lived in Mauston, WI, for 10 years, and later to the farm in the Town of Fountain. Dave liked to hunt deer and rabbit, goose, and pheasant, he enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Mauston, WI.

Dave is survived by his wife Patricia of New Lisbon; five children: Terry ( Katie) Lewis of New Lisbon, Christine Lewis of Paola, KS, Susan (Francis) Shindler of Kendall, WI, David R. (Sherri Matusik) Lewis of Baraboo, WI, and Troy Lewis of New Lisbon; and by his brothers: Calvin (Anne) Lewis of the Colony, TX, and Jon Lewis of West Salem, WI; his sister, Heather (Kevin) Lannon of Colfax, WI; and by 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Pamala Moss.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell St. in Camp Douglas, with Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation and the church on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with Military Honors provided by the Earl Guilligan Post 133 of Camp Douglas will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.