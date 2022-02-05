BARABOO—Dave Wester passed away on January 30, just three months short of his 75th birthday. He will be remembered for many things but first and foremost was his sense of humor. Dave could make a joke out of most any situation and was a master of puns.

He loved dogs, especially Zippy, but also Tuffy, Troubles, Scamper, Katy, Aura and Sammy and any dog he happened upon during his walks.

He was a skilled writer who spent part of his career writing for government agencies, for a timber magazine and, most recently, on Facebook.

Dave loved motorcycles, hiking, camping, books and book clubs. He was very fond of Montana, not so much of Missouri.

He was an adventurer who was unafraid to try new things. He accompanied a good friend on an elk hunting trip out west into the wilderness that required riding a horse for many miles when Dave had hardly ever ridden a horse before. That trip was one of the highlights of his life.

He was a hard worker and honest to a fault. Dave was a wonderful husband. Pat married him because he made her laugh and after 51 years, he could still get a giggle out of her.

They hoped for more time, more camping trips, more hikes, but it was not to be.

“Say ‘hello’ for me when you meet all our furry friends over the rainbow bridge. Have fun hiking those Montana mountains. I know that’s where you’ll be. Love you always – Patty.”

Dave wanted all the Agrace Hospice Care people to know that he really appreciated their compassionate care. We couldn’t have gotten through this without all of you.

According to Dave’s wishes, he will be cremated, there will be no service or burial.

Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care or your favorite animal shelter.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.