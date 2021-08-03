Davenport, James H. "Jimmy" Jr.

PARDEEVILLE—James H. “Jimmy” Davenport Jr., 64, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Portage, the son of James Sr. and Rosannah (Klinger) Davenport.
Jimmy attended Pardeeville High School through his sophomore year. He was employed by Samuals, now Alter Metal Recycling, in Portage for many years and also at the Wyocena Recycling Center. Jimmy was an active member of the Elk’s Club, Lodge #675 in Portage, since 2010 and bartended at many of their events. Jimmy was awarded the Elk of the Year award in 2017. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, scraping with his dad, and loved to dem-derby.
Survivors include his father, James Sr. (Lorraine) Davenport; brother, Wayne (Debbie) Davenport; sisters, Sheryl (Mike) Kail, Vicky (Wayne) Herfel, and Rose Austin; step-siblings, Jeffery Branton, Kory (Karla) Branton, and Penny Branton; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosannah Davenport; grandparents, Roy and Lily Davenport; brother-in-law, Dale Austin; uncles, Roy and Art Davenport; aunt, Leona Evans; and step-sibling, Tobias Branton.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville, with the Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. The Elk’s Club meant so much to Jimmy. He will be missed by his family and many other friends. We love you, Jimmy, rest in peace.
Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
