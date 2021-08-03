Davenport, James H. "Jimmy" Jr.

PARDEEVILLE—James H. “Jimmy” Davenport Jr., 64, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Portage, the son of James Sr. and Rosannah (Klinger) Davenport.

Jimmy attended Pardeeville High School through his sophomore year. He was employed by Samuals, now Alter Metal Recycling, in Portage for many years and also at the Wyocena Recycling Center. Jimmy was an active member of the Elk’s Club, Lodge #675 in Portage, since 2010 and bartended at many of their events. Jimmy was awarded the Elk of the Year award in 2017. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, scraping with his dad, and loved to dem-derby.

Survivors include his father, James Sr. (Lorraine) Davenport; brother, Wayne (Debbie) Davenport; sisters, Sheryl (Mike) Kail, Vicky (Wayne) Herfel, and Rose Austin; step-siblings, Jeffery Branton, Kory (Karla) Branton, and Penny Branton; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosannah Davenport; grandparents, Roy and Lily Davenport; brother-in-law, Dale Austin; uncles, Roy and Art Davenport; aunt, Leona Evans; and step-sibling, Tobias Branton.