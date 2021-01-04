David Bahr

BEAVER DAM—David John Bahr, age 54, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

David was born on June 20, 1966, in Beaver Dam, a son of Robert and Barbara (Mlodzik) Bahr. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1984. David enjoyed music and riding his Harley Davidson. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

David is survived by his children, Amber, Kyle, Kristen (TJ) Ackerman, Meghan and Alex; two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Sienna; mother, Barbara Slawny of Randolph; two brothers, Stephen and his wife Tonya and their children, Tabitha, Devon, Dalton, Stephen Jr., Taylor and Marisa; John and his wife Julie and their children, Jessica and Jared; cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Bahr; father, Robert Bahr and step-father, James Slawny; grandparents, Art and Viola Bahr and John and Sue Mlodzik.

No service will be held.