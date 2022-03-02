Jan. 20, 1952—Feb. 25, 2022

FOND DU LAC—David C. King, 70, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on January 20, 1952, in Hartford, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Manning) King. David was a 1970 graduate of Beaver Dam High School Class, and on July 1, 1972, he married Beverly Fiegel at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

David attended Milwaukee Area Technical College graduating in 1977 with an associate degree in Funeral Service. He was employed by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home as a funeral director/embalmer from 1977 to 1996. David owned and operated King Delivery Service and later worked at Quad Graphics.

David was a member of the Fond du Lac Noon Lions Club and Fond du Lac Eagles Club #270. He enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and was an avid reader, especially Stephen King books.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; two children: Amanda (Matt) Sabel and Nathan King both of Fond du Lac; a grandchild, Gaven King; two sisters: Deborah King and Mary Beth King both of Sun City West, Arizona; a brother, Matthew (Mary) King of Eleva; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Alice (James) Oestreicher and Diane (Dan) Cupery both of Beaver Dam, Shirley Thieme of Juneau, Ric (Connie) Fiegel and Ron (Lisa) Fiegel both of Beaver Dam; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; two brothers-in-law, Randy Fiegel and Richard Thieme.

VISITATION: The family will greet friends from noon until 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Kurki Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory with Deacon Dale Paczkowski officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to SSM Hospice or Agnesian Cancer Center.

Special thanks to the Agnesian Cancer Center and SSM Agnesian Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Dave and family.Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, on-line guestbook can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420