NEW LISBON - David “Dave” Davies, age 80, of New Lisbon died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Dave was the son of Raymond and Bernice (Nelson) Davies and was born on July 20, 1939, at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston. Dave was raised in the town of Cutler where he attended the Lone Rock State Graded School and later the New Lisbon Public Schools and graduated in 1957, he then attended the Juneau County Teachers College.
Dave joined the U.S. National Guard in 1961 and then went to Fort Bliss, Texas for training. Upon his return Dave was united in marriage to Harriet Cure on Nov. 17, 1962, at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Dave and Harriet then moved to Waukesha, Wis., where Dave worked at the Nike Missile Site until it closed in 1971. They then moved to New Lisbon and Dave was stationed at Fort McCoy where he was a Wheel Vehicle Mechanic for many years. After his departure from the National Guard, Dave was employed by Walker Stainless Steel in New Lisbon.
Dave had many pastimes including golfing, camping, going to his daughter’s sports events and later his grandchildren’s events. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. Dave was host for several years at the New Lisbon Riverside Park. He also drove school bus for New Lisbon Schools. Dave enjoyed traveling with Harriet to the National and State Parks and in Door County Wisconsin.
Dave is survived by his wife, Harriet of New Lisbon; three daughters, Sheryl (Joel) Heesch of New Lisbon, Sandra Davies of Mauston and Susan Heesch of Mauston; by three grandchildren, Jilleen Heesch of New Berlin Wis., Joel Heesch of New Lisbon and Olivia Heesch of Mauston; by two sisters, Shirley Schlicht and Bonnie (Gary) Robison both of New Lisbon; and by two brothers, Robert (Linda) Davies of Danville, Pa. and William (Linda) of Schofield Wis.; and by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Schlicht.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St.) in New Lisbon with Pastor Delbert Oatsvall presiding. Military Honors will follow at the church. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
