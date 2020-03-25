David "Dave" Frey, 66, Sauk City

SAUK CITY -David “Dave” Frey passed away at home on March 19, 2020, at the age of 66, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born on March 5, 1954, in Baraboo, the son of the late Werner and Leona (Haselwander) Frey. He grew up in Sauk City and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1972. He married Diane Laubmeier on September 28, 1974. After graduation from Madison College, with a degree in Information Systems, he worked both at the Olin Corporation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, retiring in 2014.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; and three sons, Seth (Emmy) Frey of Pewaukee, Justin (Pamela) Frey of Cottage Grove, and Travis (Krystle) Frey of Reedsburg; his five grandchildren, Charles, Kaitlyn, Leona, Henry, and Davis; his mother-in-law, Sylvia Laubmeier; his six brothers, James (Judy), Richard (Linda), William (Betty), Gary (Betty), Michael (Cindy), and Terry (Jackie) Frey; his two sisters, Patricia (Allen) Marshall and Sharon Frey-Haas; his brothers-in-law, Ronald (Peg) and Joseph (Kathy) Laubmeier; and sister-in-law, Nancy Laubmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Leona Frey; father-in-law, Wilbert “Bill” Laubmeier; brothers-in-law, John Laubmeier and Dennis Haas; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Laubmeier-Riordan. He will also be forever remembered by his many nephews, nieces, extended family, and dear friends.

Dave is remembered for his amazing sense of humor, storytelling, positive attitude, love of life, strong work ethic, honor, and integrity. Most of all, he was an incredible husband, father, and grandfather. Despite losing his own father at a young age, he understood what it meant to be a good father to his sons – cuddling and reading to them as babies, coaching their youth sports and attending every high school game, taking them on numerous Canada fishing trips and family vacations, teaching them the value of education and financial security, and instilling the values and morals of his devout Catholic faith. His legacy lives on in them and in their beautiful families. He was always known to “light up a room”, whether he was recounting old stories with his siblings of their days growing up in small town Sauk City, sharing a laugh with family during a traditional sheepshead game, cheering on his Green Bay Packers, sharing wisdom over a cup of coffee on the back porch, or telling silly bedtime stories to his giggling grandchildren. He is our hero, and he will be greatly missed.