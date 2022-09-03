Jan. 19, 1933—Aug. 31, 2022

BEAVER DAM—David E. Manning, passed away on August 31, 2022, at 89 years of age, in Beaver Dam, WI. He was born on January 19, 1933, the son of Harry and Ermine (nee David) Manning.

On August 22, 1959, he married Margaret Ollinger at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

He was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman. David farmed at the Manning Homestead in the Town of Clyman until his retirement.

He was a past Chairman for the Town of Clyman, a Charter Member of the Clyman Lions Club, and a salesman for Lemke Seed Corn for several years. He was on the Board of Directors of the Lebanon Clyman Mutual Insurance Company for 31 years and served as Vice President for the last 14 years.

David was a self-taught carpenter and enjoyed making and sharing his wood working projects. He made many pieces of furniture for his children and grandchildren.

One of his favorite past-times was fishing and he enjoyed bee keeping for many years and always had honey available for the kids and grandkids. David spent many hours playing cribbage, sheepshead and euchre with friends and family. Most of all he liked spending time with family, especially holidays when almost everyone got together!

David is survived by his wife, Maggie, of 63 years; his four daughters: Lynn (Jody) Steger, Lori (Dennis) Schwenkner, Nancy (Pat) Lentz, and Dawn (Steve) Pitz; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Scott (Tania) Steger, Chad (Kate) Steger, Kaitlyn (Mickey) Zook, Eric (Kacey) Ninmann, Kendra (Derek Portratz) Ninmann, and Cole (friend Brittany) Ninmann, Ryan (friend Shawna) Lentz, Michelle (fiance Bill Koepke) Lentz, and Cory Lentz, Jenny (Garrett) Veldboom and Olivia Pitz; in addition, he is survived by eight great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his sister Marilyn Hagen; and brother Harry (Jan) Manning; and sister-in-law, Helen Neis, brothers-in-law: John Liechty and Jim Swierzynski, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in-law, Andrew and Rose Ollinger; his sisters Ruth Manning, Marjorie (Don) Gahlman, Joan Liechty, and Jean Swierzynski; infant brother Henry Manning; his brothers-in-law Richard Ollinger, Leon Neis and Orin Hagen; grandson Kyle Pitz, niece Sandy Neis and nephew Dennis Schmit.

The family would like to thank the Charleston House and Generations Hospice for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman. Mass of Resurrection will be at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Assumption Cemetery, Clyman, WI. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home—Juneau is assisting the family.