July 4, 1956—Jan. 8, 2023

WAUPUN—David E. Vesper, age 66, of Waupun, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Visitation for David will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Onildo Orellana officiating.

David Eugene Vesper was born on July 4, 1956 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Eugene and Jean (nee: Worthington) Vesper. After high school, Dave received an Associate’s Degree in Business from Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac.

In 1976, Dave was united in marriage with Mary Kreger in Peru, IL. He served as a Drill Sergeant in the United States Army, retiring as an E7. Being born on July fourth and serving in the military, Dave always had a passion for fireworks. His long-time dream was fulfilled when he opened his fireworks store on Hwy 151 near Waupun; this was a family endeavor which only made the Dave all the more happy and fulfilled.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Vesper of Waupun; his three children: Nichole (Thomas) Melaney of Horicon, Michelle Vesper of Waupun, and Adam (Tanya) Vesper of Oshkosh; seven grandchildren: Isiaha, Joel, Kalvin, Anthony, James, Jessica, and Lindsay; two great-grandchildren: Attalie and Micah; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Gibson.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.