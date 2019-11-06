GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO—David Arthur Eberhardt, OD, passed away from cancer at the age of 73, at his home in Glenwood Springs, Colo., surrounded by his family.
David was born in Prairie du Sac, Wis. to Jack and Sara Eberhardt, and was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. After high school, David went on to graduate from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago in 1969. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Okinawa and Fort Knox, Ky. During his stint in the U.S. Army, he served as the Chief of the Optometry Clinic and as Vision Safety Consultant to the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army Medical Center in Japan.
David had a long 40-year career as an Optometrist in the Roaring Fork Valley.
He was an avid outdoorsman and found his true passion was fishing. He was truly at peace when he was on the water. In the past few years, David found true happiness in a life partner in Ardis Wazdatskey, his sons and grandkids. He was a dedicated brother to his twin sisters, Pam (Dave) Dickson and Pat Mings; a loving father to his sons Aaron (Tracy) and Kyle (Kathy); a doting grandfather to Kenna, Jack, and twins, Owen and Liam; and a special uncle to his nieces, Tracy Dickson and Jamie (Nate) Nehring.
A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Church of Redstone, in Redstone, Colo.
The family would like to thank the staff of HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley and Innovage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, Colo., 81601.
