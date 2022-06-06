Sept. 12, 1962—June 2, 2022

DEFOREST—David F. Inselman, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022. David was born on September 12, 1962 in Portage to Fredrick and Dorothy (Steffenhagen) Inselman.

He began high school in Lodi and was a graduate of DeForest High School, Class 1981. He married Dawn Vokoun on October 15, 2011.

David worked for Form-A-Feed for over 10 years. He loved bowling, horseshoes, and he had an extensive tractor collection. David recently also took up the hobby of diamond painting in his spare time.

David is survived by his wife, Dawn; father, Fred Inselman; sister, Dana Inselman; parents-in-law: Raymond and Caroline Vokoun; brother-in-law, Patrick (Lisa) Vokoun; nephews: Kyle (Renee) Manthe and Dustin Branton; and niece, Amanda (Jake) Croatt; and great-nephews: Noah, Jonah, and Leonardo; and great-nieces: Magdalena and Jade. He will be dearly missed by his fur-babies: Lilly Mae and Rose Marie.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M.—3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Cress Funeral Service SUN PRAIRIE with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 P.M. If you are not able to join us in person, please register and view the service at the following link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=06be5549-6147-4742-88b6-8ff7be81de81.

