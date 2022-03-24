Sep. 18, 1951—March 12, 2022
LYNDON STATION—David Flint, age 70, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home of natural causes.
A Private family service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father John Potaczek celebrating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
David was born September 18, 1951 in Racine, WI, the son of Richard and Margaret (Maggie Coughlin) Flint. David enjoyed the outdoors and a quiet peaceful life.
David is survived by his son, Chris (Mindy) Flint; granddaughters: Natalie, Danica and Landry; siblings: Mike (Carole) Flint, John (Deb) Flint, Eileen (Robert) Nowicki, Maureen (David) Foster, Jeanine (Richard) Shawley and half-brother, Joe Harvey; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry and stepbrother, Richard Harvey; as well as his grandparents: Noel and Ella Flint and John and Mary Coughlin.
A quiet gentle soul has left us. Rest in peace.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
