David Francis Fitzgerald (Fitz), Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - David Francis Fitzgerald (Fitz) was born October 15, 1937, to Leo and Ineata (Slivinski) Fitzgerald, in Wyocena, Wis. He lived in Pardeeville most of his life until moving to Neshkoro in 1988. Dave went to eternal life on Feb. 9, 2020, with his wife and special neighbor, Brian, by his side. He attended Pardeeville Area Schools, graduating in 1955. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro. He attended Barber school in Chicago, Ill. He owned Fitz's Barber Shop in Pardeeville for years. He served in the Army National Guard and served in active duty in the Red Arrow Division at Fort Lewis, Washington State. He was a member of the Portage American Legion. Dave was united in marriage to Gail (Drunasky) on July 10, 1976. Dave worked for the Pardeeville Canning Factory, the railroad, and UW Hospitals from 1976 until his retirement.
After retirement, Dave and Gail wintered at their Arizona home in Mesa, Ariz. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, all sports, shuffleboard, playing cards, NASCAR, gardening, and getting together with family and friends.
He survived by wife, Gail, of 43 years; brothers, Pat (Carol), Vince (Georgia); and sister, Kathleen (Jeff Johnson); sister-in-law, Dee Dee (Tom) Baldauf; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Gary and Linda Winburn; and special family, Brian, Kelly, Delaney, and Brett Salm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dianne Fitzgerald and Donna Derr; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Rita Drunasky; brothers-in-law, Leon Derr, John Feiler, Conrad Skolaski, and Bobby Adams; sisters- in-law, Carol Feiler, Lois Skolaski, and Deanna Drunasky.
Per Dave's request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date. A private burial service of his cremains will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetary, Sun Prairie, Wis. The family wishes to thank Marquette Home Hospice, Aurora At Home, SSM Health Baraboo / Portage, Stahl Funeral Services of Wautoma and Fr. Dale Grubba.
