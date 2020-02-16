David Francis Fitzgerald (Fitz), Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - David Francis Fitzgerald (Fitz) was born October 15, 1937, to Leo and Ineata (Slivinski) Fitzgerald, in Wyocena, Wis. He lived in Pardeeville most of his life until moving to Neshkoro in 1988. Dave went to eternal life on Feb. 9, 2020, with his wife and special neighbor, Brian, by his side. He attended Pardeeville Area Schools, graduating in 1955. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro. He attended Barber school in Chicago, Ill. He owned Fitz's Barber Shop in Pardeeville for years. He served in the Army National Guard and served in active duty in the Red Arrow Division at Fort Lewis, Washington State. He was a member of the Portage American Legion. Dave was united in marriage to Gail (Drunasky) on July 10, 1976. Dave worked for the Pardeeville Canning Factory, the railroad, and UW Hospitals from 1976 until his retirement.