1932—2023

BEAVER DAM—David Fredrick, age 90, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home.

A visitation will be at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

David was born in 1932 in Watertown, WI, the son of Walter and Leona (Budewitz) Fredrick. He attended Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford and received his G.E.D. in 1986 from Beaver Dam Vo-Tech.

He was married to Ruth Lauersdorf in 1956 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau, WI.

When David moved to Beaver Dam he began working for Green Giant. Later, he worked 19 years at Monarch Range Co. in Beaver Dam and 13 years at Associate Engineering, Inc. in Hustisford until his retirement in 1999.

After retirement, he was a paper carrier for the Daily Citizen for many years beginning in November of 1999.

David was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church where he did Ushering and participated in radio mission taping services. He also attended bible class. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on cars.

David is survived by his children: Pamela Cinotto, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Fredrick, Gwen (Mark) Neumann all of Beaver Dam, Timothy (Michelle Braatz) Fredrick of Waupun; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; siblings: Joyce Zweig, Carol Johnson, and Dennis Fredrick; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; infant daughters: Peggy and twins, Marlene and Darlene; siblings: Arnold, Waldemar, and Harley Fredrick, Lila Murphy, Pearl Dobbratz, and Sharon Kirchoff; and son-in-law, Mark Cinotto.

Memorials may be made in David Fredrick’s name to the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Radio Fund or Special Improvement Fund.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.