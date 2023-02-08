Aug. 19, 1960—Feb. 1, 2023

LITTLEFORK, MN—David Gene “Baker” Van Beek, 62, of Littlefork, MN, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, MN surrounded by loved ones.

David was born on August 19, 1960 in the City of Beaver Dam, WI to parents Donald and Johanna Van Beek.

Dave was well-known in the Randolph, WI community for coaching and managing Little League Baseball for several years. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed all things hunting and fishing, but loved bear hunting the most. Dave also enjoyed watching hockey and football; he loved his Chicago sports teams.

Above all, Dave was a family man who adored his kids and grandchildren and was very involved with their lives. Dave had a big heart and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Van Beek; sons: Derick, and Cody Van Beek; daughter, Felicia Kratz (Adam); grandchildren: Jayden, Myra and Andi; brother, Cal (Cindy) Van Beek; and two nephews: Barry and Troy; and a niece Amy.

Per Dave’s request, no memorial services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.