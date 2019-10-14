BEAVER DAM - David H. Weber, age 70, of Beaver Dam, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
David was born on Oct. 11, 1949, in Hartford to Jerome and Catherine (Lackas) Weber. He was a graduate of Hartford Union High School. After high school David served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. David was a member of the Hartland American Legion Post #294. He retired in 2015 from MEC (Mayville Engineering Company) as a laser press operator. David loved riding Harleys, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by his three daughters, Jessica (Ben) Zimick of Ocean Springs, Miss., Julie (Mason) Eggleston of Adel, Iowa, and Christal Weber of Ankeny, Iowa; two grandchildren, Allie and Cade Eggleston; his former wife, Lillian Weber of Ocean Springs, Miss.; and his 10 sisters, Shirley Rotta, Phyllis Reinsch, Joyce (Doug) Eastman, Chris (Mike) Wagner, Lynn (Randy) Lackas, Lori (Jeff) Hetzel, Bonnie Stadler, Vicky (Ken Allen) Weber, Mary Kay (John) Persik, and Jackie (Brian) Schaefer. David is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenneth Weber; and brothers-in law; John Rotta, Gary Reinsch and Bob Stadler.
A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rubicon. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Father David La Plante presiding.
