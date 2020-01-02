David Harper, 82, Oregon

David Payson Harper, age 82, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

David was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Oregon, Wis. to Harriet and Payson Harper, who moved to Waupun soon after. He graduated Waupun High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Air Force, where he was stationed in California for Basic Training. He then began his career as an Air Traffic Controller at the Chicago Center and retired from there, making many strong and enduring friendships along the way.

In addition to spending time with his family and friends, David loved to travel and would tell stories of getting lost in Costa Rican rainforests, sailing down the Mississippi, diving for artifacts in the Caribbean, and jumping onto mail carrier planes in Australia. Over the past 20 years, David spent his winters on Marco Island and his summers in Wisconsin, enjoying many visits from family members (especially grandchildren) and friends. He was a lover of music, butterscotch candy and McDonalds coffee -- and his passions for astronomy, ginkgo trees, and fossils and rock collecting were passed on to his children and grandchildren.