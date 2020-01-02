David Harper, 82, Oregon

David Payson Harper, age 82, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
David was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Oregon, Wis. to Harriet and Payson Harper, who moved to Waupun soon after. He graduated Waupun High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Air Force, where he was stationed in California for Basic Training. He then began his career as an Air Traffic Controller at the Chicago Center and retired from there, making many strong and enduring friendships along the way.
In addition to spending time with his family and friends, David loved to travel and would tell stories of getting lost in Costa Rican rainforests, sailing down the Mississippi, diving for artifacts in the Caribbean, and jumping onto mail carrier planes in Australia. Over the past 20 years, David spent his winters on Marco Island and his summers in Wisconsin, enjoying many visits from family members (especially grandchildren) and friends. He was a lover of music, butterscotch candy and McDonalds coffee -- and his passions for astronomy, ginkgo trees, and fossils and rock collecting were passed on to his children and grandchildren.
David had a compassionate spirit and loved to help others, especially the elderly. He was a great listener who never asked for an audience, and always gave good advice when needed. He had a calming spirit, was tolerant and slow to anger, and taught us to always try to see things from the other person’s point of view.
He is survived by his daughters, Valerie (Harper) White, and Stephanie (Harper) Benz (husband, Dixon); four grandchildren, Paige and Elora White, and Tyler and Andrew Benz; his sister, Mary Homan (husband Al); and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers, Bob and Don.
Visitation will be on January 9th from 10-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. PAGENKOPF FUNERAL HOME, 1165 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, Wis. 53066. Lunch to follow at Schwefel’s restaurant in Oconomowoc.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Jan. 10th in Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wilkenson Woods Assisted Living, who gave David fabulous care in his last year or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, where he peacefully passed away.
