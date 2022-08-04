Sept. 7, 1948—July 26, 2022

LOGANVILLE—David J. Dallman, 73, of Loganville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1948, the son of Chester J. and Ethel (Oleson) Dallman. David was a 1966 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School.

On August 17, 1991, he was united in marriage to Marjorie S. Dunham at the United Methodist Church, Reedsburg. He was the former Village President in Loganville for 16 years. David was a truck driver for various companies, and later drove as an independent trucker. He co-owned Petals, Wicks and Seeds for several years and later co-owned Main Street Fire Power both in Loganville. He enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, and participating in trap shoots.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children: Kelly Stanley of Hughes Springs, TX, and Jason (Jane) Dallman of Wonewoc; grandchildren: Jacob and Travis Stanley of Hughes Springs, TX; sisters and brothers: Rhonda (Kevin) Thomas of Wisconsin Dells, Jerry (Vicki) Dallman of Lyndon Station, Christie Dallman of Poynette, and Charlie (Deb) Dallman of Sun Prairie; many nieces, nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform random acts of kindness in honor of David.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.